Fayette County Remains Are Newer Thank the Civil War

Human remains were found under a cliff near Kanawha Falls this week, and Fayette County Sheriff-Elect Mike Fridley and prosecutor Larry Harrah that said the discovery has prompted a homicide investigation. A statement says a person looking for arrowheads on Tuesday found a skull and called officials. When investigators arrived, they found other bones that appear to have been buried in a shallow grave. Fridley says the bones appear to have been in the area for several years, but not more than 50, which means the area is likely not a Native American or Civil War grave site. Fridley said a medical examiner would try to determine the identity of the remains and a cause of death.