Judge Paul T. Farrell has been appointed to the West Virginia Supreme Court. Farrell will serve during Justice Allen Loughry’s suspension. Loughry is facing a 23 count federal indictment for misuse of court funds and property. Farrell is a Cabell County Circuit Court Judge who has been on the bench since 2011. He will also serve as acting Chief Justice if articles of impeachment against current Chief Justice Margaret Workman go to the Senate for trial.