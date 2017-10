FANS ARE ANGRY THIS MORNING, AFTER BEING SHUT OUT OF A CONCERT LAST NIGHT AT THE BARCLAYS CENTER. FANS WITHOUT TICKETS TRIED TO STORM THEIR WAY INTO POWER 105.1’S POWERHOUSE SHOW, POLICE USED PEPPER SPRAY TO DISPERSE THE CROWD. AFTER THE INCIDENT NO ONE ELSE WAS ALLOWED INTO THE SHOW, INCLUDING TICKETHOLDERS. ORGANIZERS SAY THEY’LL ISSUE A REFUND TO ANYONE WHO COULDN’T GET IN.