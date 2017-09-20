Elk Accident No Surprise to Wildlife Officials

State officials say the vehicle crash that killed two elk along U.S. 119 was bound to happen as the small population grows. Two of West Virginia’s 24 elk were struck and killed by an ambulance in Logan County. Randy Kelley, elk project leader for the state Division of Natural Resources, says the two animals were crossing the highway. The Gazette-Mail reports the ambulance’s driver said the elk were on the concrete median and jumped out in front of the vehicle. The ambulance crew was not injured. Kelley says warning signs had been placed on the highway in areas where elk were known to cross.