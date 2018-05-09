Election Results, Corrected

West Virginia voters weighed in on some key races during the Tuesday primary, include the races for U.S. Senate race, U.S. House of Representatives and a host of local and state legislative races.

In the GOP matchup for US Senate, state Attorney General Patrick Morrissey is the winner, followed by U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins and former Massey Energy executive Don Blankenship in third. Patrick Morrissey will face Senate incumbent Joe Manchin who defeated challenger Paula Swearingen of Coal City.

In Charleston, two Democrats squared off in the mayoral race – Amy Shuler Goodwin and Andy Richardson. Amy Shuler Goodwin moves on to face Republican JB Akers, who is unopposed in the primary, in the fall.

For WV US House in the 3rd District, Richard Ojeda wins for the Democrats and Carol Miller for the Republicans.

Voters also said yes to the Kanawaha County Safety Levy, which passed overwhelmingly with 83 percent of the vote. The Cabell Schools Levy also passed in Huntington with 76 percent in favor.

Winners for seats on the Charleston City Council include Brady Campbell, Joseph Jenkins, Michelle R. Storage, and Edward Talkington.

