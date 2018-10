Early voting is on now, and locations include the Cross Lanes Sheriff’s Detachment, the Sissonville Public Library, the Elkview Sheriff’s Detachment, Belle Town Hall, Marmet Town Hall and the Voter Registration Office in Charleston. Hours for early voting are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 3, the hours are from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.