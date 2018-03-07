Dunbar Votes to Send Fees to Fireman’s Fund

The Dunbar City Council this week approved a resolution that will allow the city to deposit collected delinquent municipal fees into a special account that will be dedicated to the Fireman’s Pension Fund. The Gazette-Mail reports the resolution lets current fees be paid, and after current year, the second and third year will all go into the Fireman’s Pension Fund. This will go into effect immediately and collecting forces are actively working to obtain these delinquent municipal fees.