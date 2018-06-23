DHHR paid for unsued space for 3 years
The state Auditor’s Office says the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has been paying to lease space in Middletown Mall that hasn’t been used for three years. The department paid almost one-million-dollars to Pin Oak Properties, before they filed for bankruptcy in 2015. Governor Justice says he became aware of the misconduct a couple months ago, and he directed that anyone involved be discipline. Two employees remain suspended without pay, and one was terminated.