DHHR Offers Energy Bill Help to Low-Income

The state Department of Health and Human Resources is offering help to low income West Virginians with energy bills. The agency is accepting applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program now through the 17th. To be eligible, a household’s income has to be 135 percent of the federal poverty line or less. You can apply at local DHHR offices, community action agencies or senior centers operated by any Area Agency on Aging. Applications are also available online at www.wvinroads.org. More than 117-thousand West Virginians were helped last year.