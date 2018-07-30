Department of Education focusing on higher education

The West Virginia Department of Education has created a new initiative called “West Virginia’s Climb.” Nearly 35-percent of West Virginias have some sort of post-secondary credential or workforce relevant certificate. The goal is to get that number to 60-percnt by 2030. The State Department of Commerce estimates that over 50-percent of new jobs being created by 2020 will need an associate’s degree or higher, and 30-percent of those jobs will need some sort of post-secondary credentials.