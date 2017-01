DEP Cuts State Vehicle Fleet

More cuts to the fleet of state vehicles. The West Virginia Dept. of Environmental Protection says it is following the lead of new Gov. Jim Justice and reducing the number of state vehicles its personnel drive.

The department said it will eliminate 35 vehicles, which represent half of its current total of pool vehicles and 9 percent of its overall fleet. Secretary Austin Caperton, chosen by Justice to lead the agency responsible for licensing mining and drilling and protecting the environment, said Justice “laid out clear direction to reduce costs wherever possible.”