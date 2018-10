The jury spent much of Thursday deliberating in the federal court trial of West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry, who faces a 22-count indictment. No verdict was reached, so deliberations continue today. Loughry is also currently suspended from the bench at the West Virginia Supreme Court and his trial on seven articles of impeachment is scheduled Nov. 12 in the state Senate. He also is accused of violating the Code of Judicial Conduct.