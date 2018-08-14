Delegates vote to impeach Supreme Court Justices

The House of Delegates approved articles of impeachment against the four remaining justices of the state Supreme Court. Justice Allen Loughry and Justice Robin Davis were impeached on several articles, including overspending on office renovations. Loughry, Davis, and Justice Margaret Workman were named in articles claiming they overpaid senior circuit judges during fill-in periods. And, Justice Bethe Walker was included in an article that accused the justices of not doing enough to hold each other accountable.