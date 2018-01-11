CURA Suspends Grant Program

A missed payment by Charleston Town Center Mall is impacting many other businesses. The Charleston Urban Renewal Agency, or CURA, says it’s suspending the facade grants program, because the mall missed its payment. The program allows businesses that want to renovate the outside of their buildings to apply for matching grants of up to $20,000. The mall accounts for more than half of the funding, and without the payment it’s not possible to keep the grants going. CURA owns the land underneath the Town Center mall.