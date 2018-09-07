CPS Worker Faces Charges for Bribing a Client

West Virginia State Police said a woman contracted to work for Child Protective Services has been arrested and charged with bribery. Kelley Justice is facing the felony charge after being arrested following a sting operation on Wednesday. Justice worked for Better Tomorrows Family Services which conducts in home parenting plans contracted through the West Virginia DHHR. The victims said Justice offered to take care of a complaint against them for $1200. Justice was arrested when the money was to exchange hands Wednsday at the Magic Mart in Danville.