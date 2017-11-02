Contracts are Signed to Replace Flood-Damaged Schools

Kanawha County school officials have inked the deals for a new Herbert Hoover High School and a new school to replace Clendenin Elementary after floods destroyed the schools in 2016. WCHS TV reports the new elementary school should be complete in late 2020 and the high school in mid-2021, barring funding delays that could slow construction. Environmental studies are complet, and the preliminary site design is complete for the high school so far.