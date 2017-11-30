City Offers Free Parking on Saturdays
The shopping bills may add up, but at least the parking will be free. The city of Charleston is offering free parking every Saturday now through Dec. 23. City-operated buildings and metered on-street parking spaces will be free each Saturday as part of the city’s “Citizen Appreciation Parking.” Charleston City Council passed a resolution on Nov. 20 allowing free Saturday parking. Fees for the Municipal Parking Building 2 (the Cinema 7 Building) will not be waived.