Officers are investigating after several car breakins on Christmas Day in the Loudendale and Mink Shoals areas. Kanawha County Deputies said a total of 19 break-ins were reported in in the areas, and some drivers found their doors pried open and tops cut open with a knife. Electronics seemed to be a big target for the thieves. Deputies are investigating leads, but if you have tips, contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.