Chris Stapleton Donates to Local Habitat for Humanity

Country star Chris Stapleton has given Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam counties a big boost. Stapleton played in Charleston Thursday night , and donated a $10,000 grant from Stapleton’s foundation, the Outlaw State of Kind Fund, through the Nashville-based Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, according to a news release from the local Habitat organization. Stapleton’s donation will be used to begin construction on Habitat’s 173rd home, which will be located in the growing North Hills neighborhood.