A group of Kanawha Valley residents is demanding a full investigation of West Virginia American Water’s role in a 2014 chemical spill. Thousands of gallons of a coal-cleaning agent leaked from a Freedom Industries storage tank into the Elk River in January 2014, leaving 300,000 people without water for nine days. More than 65 concerned residents attended a meeting Tuesday to urge the commission to not give in to persistent water company requests to narrow the scope of an investigation