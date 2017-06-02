The Charleston Civic Center is getting high marks for recycling efforts. Figures recently released show the Center has sent more than 95-percent of its discarded construction debris from renovation to more than half a dozen recycling plants. The Civic Center is putting a “Green” spin on its building and property and says it will continue operating that way going forward. Items like metal, scraps, cardboard and wood have been taken to recycling operations instead of landfills while work is being done.