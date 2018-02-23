Case Sent to Grand Jury After Scuffle with Police at a Hospital

The case of a Tennessee man accused of shooting a West Virginia police officer is being sent to a grand jury. The Gazette-Mail reports Charleston Detective Richard Basford testified at a hearing for Bryan Lee Ogle this week and said Montgomery Patrolman John Perrine was guarding Ogle in a hospital room on Feb. 10 when Ogle tried to escape. He says a scuffle ensued where Ogle grabbed Perrine’s gun and shot a Charleston officer’s waist. Ogle’s attorney says it’s unfair for the detective’s testimony to feature information from other officers. Prior to the Feb. 10 shooting, Ogle was in police custody as a suspect for an unrelated crime. Magistrate Joe Shelton sent Ogle’s felony charges including attempted murder to a grand jury.