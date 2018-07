A caretaker is in custody after her patient claims she hit with a shaving cream can and forced several dogs to attack him. Thirty-six-year-old Lizzy Mae Ferrell is charged with abuse or neglect of an incapacitated adult. State Troopers were called to a home in Grantsville for a dog bite. The patient said Ferrell hit him in the head repeatedly and had several large dogs attack him. The patient was treated at Roan County General Hospital.