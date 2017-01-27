A new report says repealing the Affordable Health Care Act would cause nearly 200-thousand West Virginians to lose their health insurance. A new report out of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy says the elimination would lead to 184-thousand people to lose coverage and could have far-reaching effects. The report also says it could cause West Virginia’s weak economy to falter, with billions in federal funds evaporating. That would likely lead to the loss of 16-thousand jobs and nearly 350-million dollars in lost tax revenue over five years.