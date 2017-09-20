Capital High Closed this Week

A West Virginia high school will close for the rest of the week after high levels of mold and carbon dioxide were found inside nearly a third of its buildings. News outlets report Capital High School in Charleston announced Monday that what caused the elevated levels is unknown, but that they could have stemmed from problems in the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems. School officials say the hope is to clean, retest and open classrooms by next Monday. Kanawha County public schools Communications Director Briana Warner says classes were dismissed at the regular time Monday and there has not been an influx of students reporting issues.