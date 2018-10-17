Campaign Signs Can’t Be Posted on Roadsides

With the general election November 6th, campaign season is in full swing, and West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is sending the reminder to candidates that campaign signs on state-owned property isn’t allowed. That includes rights of way and roadsides. Putting a sign up in one of those areas is a misdemeanor and can be fined up to $100 per sign. Signs also are banned from elements of nature like rocks and trees, and fence posts too. Candidates are responsible for the signs no matter who puts them up.