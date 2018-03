CAMC has seen a boost in its numbers and it has a rough flu season to thank. The latest financial figures came out this week for the hospital. They show an increase in revenue aided by a bad flu season with a 20 percent increase in patient’s visits to the ER. Physician recruitment has been a priority for the hospital this year and they’ve added more than 40 new physicians this past year. With the boost in revenue, any staff cuts become increasingly unlikely.