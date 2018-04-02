Cabell County Also Struggles with Needle Returns

The Cabell County Health Department’s Needle Exchange program has distrbuted almost a million needles since 2015 and took in 690,000 which is a return rate of 72 percent. The Cabell County Health Department Harm Reduction Policy said up to 40 needles can be distributed at a time, and returning syringes is not a reason to limit the amount handed out. WCHS TV reports the Cabell County Health Department said the program operates on a condition of anonymity and confidentiality laws, so there is certain information that can’t be tracked. Ultimately, returning the needles is the responsibility of the user. Needle exchange programs across the state continue to be under scrutiny.