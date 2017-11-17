Buck Firearms Season Opens Monday

The opening date for the popular buck firearms hunting season begins Monday and runs through Dec. 2. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources says the season opens Monday in all counties in the state except Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming. The Associated Press reported the top 10 counties for buck killed were: Preston (1,769), Randolph (1,610), Jackson (1,482), Greenbrier (1,445), Ritchie (1,414), Upshur (1,392), Mason (1,266), Lewis (1,238), Hampshire (1,183) and Wood (1,182).