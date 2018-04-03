Boone County Students Encourage Tourism

Educators at Boone Career and Technical Center is doing what it can to help Southern West Virginia’s tourism industry thrive. The Gazette-Mail says the adventure tourism management program at BCTC offers juniors and seniors in the county’s high schools hands-on experience in everything from life sciences and agriculture, to marketing, hospitality and budgeting. In the four years since the program was launched by Jeff Nelson, former principal and director of BCTC, interest among students has tripled. Students in the program take regular trips around West Virginia to study and experience the state’s natural attractions.