Bike Patrols Begin at the Capitol

Police at the state Capitol have started bicycle patrols. Seven officers recently completed 40 hours of training for regular patrols on the Capitol campus. They will also happen at the Department of Environmental Protection headquarters in Kanawha City and downtown Charleston offices for the Department of Health and Human Resources and other state spaces. The Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety said the patrols enhance mobility, visibility and response time and allow for improved public interaction. They’re looking to fill several vacancies among its 31 officer positions.

Certified officers who are interested in applying can contact the agency at (304) 558-9911.