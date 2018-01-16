Big 12 Issues Fine Over Incident After WVU Basketball Game Against Texas Tech

An incident after the Texas Tech and West Virginia men’s basketball game Saturday is resulting in a fine. Tech fans swarmed the court after the buzzer and there appeared to be contact between fans and WVU players. The Big 12 Conference issued a public reprimand of West Virginia player Wesley Harris, and has fined Texas Tech $25,000 for its handling of the post-game situation. Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said the conference has a duty to provide a safe game environment, and the post-game did not live up toexpectations. WVU issued a statement saying they accept the Big 12’s assessment and consider the case closed. Texas Tech ended WVU’s 15 game win streak with the win.