Be Carfule Filling your Fuel
Next time you fill up, and pay with a debit or credit card at the gas pump, the Attorney General wants you to pay close attention. Patrick Morrisey is warning that skimming devises are easily installed at gas pumps, and can steal your credit card data from the magnetic strip. The WV Attorney General’s Consumer Protection department is suggesting consumers need to pay very close attention, and take the time to ask the gas station if they have checked their machines recently.