Most work from home and job postings that promise quick, easy money are not going to pan out. That is the warning West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wants to get out. The push to make a little extra cash this time of year always leads to an increase of employment scams. The AG’s office is warning job seekers to do a little research, and if it sounds too good to be true, then even do more research or contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808.