THE CITY OF AUSTIN HAS REACHED A TENATIVE 5-YEAR CONTRACT AGREEMENT WITH THE AUSTIN POLICE ASSOCIATION. THE CONTRACT INCLUDES A 9-AND-A-HALF PERCENT PAY INCREASE OVER FIVE YEARS. THE CONTRACT ADDRESSES THE “180 DAY” RULE, AND HOW CITIZENS CAN LODGE COMPAINTS AGAINST OFFICERS. MEMBERS STILL HAVE TO APPROVE THE CONTRACT, AS DOES THE AUSTIN CITY COUNCIL.