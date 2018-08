An armed robbery suspect died in police custody in Cabell County. Thirty-six-year-old Justin Brafford died at St. Mary’s Medical Center of a suspected drug overdose. Brafford was a suspect in an armed robbery at Pam’s Gambling Parlor in Barboursville. He stole a truck and ran from police. Officers found him in a ravine, and Brafford surrendered. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.