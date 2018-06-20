Another Vaccination Clinic is Planned to Prevent Hepatitis A

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has scheduled a second hepatitis A vaccination clinic for at-risk individuals. The clinic is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 21 at the Gateway Shopping Center at 23 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans. Anyone who is homeless, uses drugs, those who have contact with high risk groups, and those who have been exposed to someone with Hepatitis A can use the clinic. Vaccinations are free for those who do not have insurance or are underinsured. The health department will bill the cost of the vaccination for anyone with insurance coverage. The vaccinations are administered by the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. A separate clinic is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the health department.