Another Hepatitis A Case in an Ashland Food Worker

The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department said Wednesday another food worker was diagnosed with Hepatitis A. Callihan’s American Pub and Grill is located at 10699 U.S. Route 60 in Ashland, and the restaurant is working with the health department to prevent any new cases. All employees who have not been vaccinated will be required to receive the vaccine prior to returning to work. The health department said strict hand washing is most effective in preventing transmission. Hand sanitizer does not kill the virus.