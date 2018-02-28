Agreement Reached to End the Teacher Strike

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced yesterday evening that teachers will receive a 5 percent raise in the first year and are expected back in class by Thursday.

The governor said today will be a “cooling off period” because some counties had already canceled school before the announcement.

According to his proposal, all state employees will receive a three percent raise, and any employees related to education will receive an additional two percent raise.

He also said he and lawmakers are “going to dig into PEIA for fixes.”