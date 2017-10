AN OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN KENT. TWO SUPECTS TRIED TO SELL GUNS TO UNDERCOVER AGENTS NEAR THE LOWE’S PARKING LOT ON PACIFIC HIGHWAY FRIDAY. THE PAIR TRIED TO ROB THE AGENTS WHICH LED TO A SHOOTOUT INJURING ONE OF THE SUSPECTS. HE WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES. THE OTHER SUSPECT WAS HIT BY A CAR WHEN HE TRIED TO RUN. HE’S EXPECTED TO BE OKAY.