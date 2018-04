Charleston police are looking for the parents of a 3-year-old boy found wandering in the street. The boy was found yesterday afternoon walking in the middle of Watts Street wearing only a t-shirt. He couldn’t speak and was barking like a dog. Police located the child’s home and the man who answered the door didn’t know the child was missing because he fell asleep after using drugs. Police are looking for the parents, Angela Searles and David Likens.