3 WV Supreme Court Justices cleared of wrongdoing
The state Judicial Investigation commission has closed ethics complaint cases against three Supreme Court Justice, and taken no disciplinary action. Chief Justice Margaret Workman, and Justices Robin Davis and Beth Walker have been cleared of any wrongdoing. The commission investigated complaints that the three justices used state funds to pay for lunches for themselves and staff while working on cases. The commission found that the working lunches were an acceptable expense because they improve efficiency.