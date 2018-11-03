2nd Suspect arrested in wire theft

A second suspect is under arrest in connection to several burglaries and copper wire theft at a Division of Highways storage facility. Forty-five-year-old Larry McCoy is charged with multiple counts of burglary and larceny. Thirty-four-year-old Charles Means was arrested last month. The men are accused of stealing items from the DOH facility on Pennsylvania Avenue on multiple occasions. Officials say they stole more than 10-thousand-dollars’ worth of copper wire.