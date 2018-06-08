YOU WANT A CHANCE AT AMERICAN IDOL?

Following the success of the first season of American Idol on ABC, which crowned Iowa-native Maddie Poppe on its May 21 grand finale , America’s beloved singing competition series announced today the list of American Idol audition cities for the network’s second season. The nationwide search for the next superstar kicks offas the Idol Bus jumps into gear across America, offering hopefuls the chance to audition for American Idol 2018-2019 and a shot at superstardom.

Kicking off simultaneously in Orlando, Florida, and San Diego, California, American Idol tryouts will reach every corner of the nation in the pursuit for talent. In addition to auditioning in-person, hopefuls can also submit audition videos online via www.americanidol.com/auditions or by showing off their talent via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

American Idol returns to The ABC Television Network for the 2018-2019 season. Returning to help find next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy®-winning producer Ryan Seacrest will also return as host.

American Idol auditions will be held as follows with additional cities being added in the coming weeks (subject to change):

Tour Stops

Orlando, FL – August 25

San Diego, CA – August 25

Chattanooga, TN – August 28

Scottsdale, AZ – August 28

Charlotte, NC – August 31

Albuquerque, NM – August 31

Seattle, WA – August 31

Boise, ID – September 2

Richmond, VA – September 3

Plano, TX – September 3

Houston, TX – September 4

Austin, TX – September 6

Philadelphia, PA – September 6

Oklahoma City, OK – September 6

Buffalo, NY – September 9

Kansas City, MO – September 9

Shreveport, LA – September 9

Columbus, OH – September 12

Little Rock, AR – September 12

Charleston, WV – September 15

You must be at least 15 years old to audition. Please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more details on specific audition locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.