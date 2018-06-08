YOU WANT A CHANCE AT AMERICAN IDOL?
American Idol Auditions 2018-2019: Cities and Dates Announced
Kicking off simultaneously in Orlando, Florida, and San Diego, California, American Idol tryouts will reach every corner of the nation in the pursuit for talent. In addition to auditioning in-person, hopefuls can also submit audition videos online via www.americanidol.com/auditions or by showing off their talent via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.
American Idol returns to The ABC Television Network for the 2018-2019 season. Returning to help find next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy®-winning producer Ryan Seacrest will also return as host.
American Idol auditions will be held as follows with additional cities being added in the coming weeks (subject to change):
Tour Stops
Orlando, FL – August 25
San Diego, CA – August 25
Chattanooga, TN – August 28
Scottsdale, AZ – August 28
Charlotte, NC – August 31
Albuquerque, NM – August 31
Seattle, WA – August 31
Boise, ID – September 2
Richmond, VA – September 3
Plano, TX – September 3
Houston, TX – September 4
Austin, TX – September 6
Philadelphia, PA – September 6
Oklahoma City, OK – September 6
Buffalo, NY – September 9
Kansas City, MO – September 9
Shreveport, LA – September 9
Columbus, OH – September 12
Little Rock, AR – September 12
Charleston, WV – September 15
You must be at least 15 years old to audition. Please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more details on specific audition locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.