WWE Superstar Bobby Roode takes over the #WQBENightShow!

We got to chat with WWE Superstar Bobby Roode about his upcoming match against Dolph Ziggler this Monday night at the Charleston Civic Center! The full card for Monday night is below! Enjoy the full interview!

The WWE Live Holiday Tour returns to the Charleston Civic Center Coliseum on Monday, November 27.

– You’ll see a WWE Championship Match – WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal

– Tag Team Championship Fatal Four Way Match: New Day vs. Tag Team Champions – The Usos vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

– US Champion Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

-2 on 3 handicap match Naomi and Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya, Carmella, Tamina.

Plus see Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Roode and many more of your favorite WWE Superstars!

