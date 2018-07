WWE Summerslam Heatwave Tour

JULY 13th – CHARLESTON CIVIC CENTER

SEE YOUR FAVORITE WWE SUPERSTARS WHEN THE WWE LIVE SUMMERSLAM HEATWAVE TOUR RETURNS TO THE CHARLESTON CIVIC CENTER!

SIX MAN TAG MAIN EVENT!

ROMAN REIGNS, Mr. Money in the Bank BRAUN STROWMAN & BOBBY LASHLEY

vs. JINDER MAHAL, ELIAS & KEVIN OWENS

RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

BRAY WYATT & MATT HARDY vs. THE B-TEAM

RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

NIA JAX vs. NATALYA vs. ALEXA BLISS

FINN BALOR vs. BARON CORBIN

ALSO SCHEDULED TO APPEAR

INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION DOLPH ZIGGLER

SASHA BANKS

BOBBY ROODE

…and many more!

THE BEST VALUE IN ENTERTAINMENT!! TICKETS AS LOW AS $15

Card is subject to change

