WWE LIVE – 2019

LIVE AT THE CHARLESTON CIVIC CENTER – CHARLESTON, WV

FRIDAY – 1/11/19 – 7:30pm

Listen to WQBE – Jason Murphy for your chance to win free tickets

SEE YOUR FAVORITE SUPERSTARS IN ACTION LIVE:

SETH ROLLINS vs. DEAN AMBROSE

~for the Intercontinental Championship~

JOHN CENA & FINN BALOR vs. DREW MCINTYRE & DOLPH ZIGGLER

BRAUN STROWMAN vs. BARON CORBIN

PLUS,

NIA JAX,

BOBBY LASHLEY

MANY MORE, LIVE!!!



TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY 11/30 @ 10am! TICKETS START AT $15

TICKET INFORMATION: TICKETS available at the box office, online at Ticketmaster.com, area Ticketmaster outlets and Charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000.