WV’s Own Jennifer Garner Puts Her Taste Buds To The Ultimate Test

Jennifer Garner is a Golden Globe award-winning actress with more than 60 TV show and film projects over the course of her more than two-decade-long career. Her latest project is the family feel-good film, Yes Day, which is currently streaming on Netflix. But how is she with spicy food? Find out as Garner battles the wings of death and discusses life on the farm, the legacy of 13 Going on 30, and the reason why you should be happy today instead of waiting for tomorrow.

(Hot Ones)