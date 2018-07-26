WV STATE FAIR CONCERT CHALLENGE
Listen for chances to call in and play our State Fair of West Virginia Concert Challenge. Imagine a game board with 30 squares. If you are our correct caller, you pick two numbers between 1 and 30. Each number has a song under it. If you pick the 2 numbers with the same song – YOU WIN! If not, you write em down on your game sheet and keep listening to try again. If the 2 numbers you pick match, you will win a pair of tickets to the State Fair and Concert tickets. Some may even include Meet N’ Greet passes. Download our play along sheet below to help you keep track. There is one catch, once a number has been used, you cannot win with that number again. Keeping track of what has and has not been used is a great idea!
Good luck and hopefully we will see you at the State Fair in August!
Thursday, Aug 9th
Friday, Aug 10th
Chris Young With Special Guest Adam Doleac