WV STATE FAIR CANCELLED
The State Fair of West Virginia Board of Directors voted on Tuesday evening to cancel the 2020 State Fair of West Virginia after the most recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the area. The last time the State Fair was cancelled was in 1942-1945 for World War II.
The initial decision to open the state fair this year was based on thorough guidelines presented by local and state health officials in combination with low COVID-19 numbers in the area. The situation has now changed and the board felt it was important to act quickly.
When the Board of Directors first sat down to discuss moving forward with the 2020 State Fair of West Virginia, it was understood to be a fluid situation that could change quickly. Unfortunately, the cases of COVID-19 changed only hours after their initial announcement. After speaking with local and state health officials as well as community leaders, it is a hard decision, but it is the right decision.
The 96th Annual State Fair of West Virginia is now scheduled for August 12-21, 2021.
The State Fair is working through rescheduling concerts for 2021. Announcements will be made in the coming days. Once those announcements are made, ticket holders will be given the option of a refund, or to roll tickets over to the 2021 event.
Vendors and those who had camping reservations will be contacted by a member of our team within the next few weeks.
The State Fair of West Virginia is currently working with partners to create a junior market animal show and will have more information soon.
For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com.