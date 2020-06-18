WV STATE FAIR CANCELLED

The State Fair of West Virginia Board of Directors voted on Tuesday evening to cancel the 2020 State Fair of West Virginia after the most recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the area. The last time the State Fair was cancelled was in 1942-1945 for World War II.

The initial decision to open the state fair this year was based on thorough guidelines presented by local and state health officials in combination with low COVID-19 numbers in the area. The situation has now changed and the board felt it was important to act quickly.